PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi fined for slow over-rate

Zalmi were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Ali Naqvi

15 February,2023 11:20 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Peshawar Zalmi were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their two-run victory over Karachi Kings in the second match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Ali Naqvi, who took into consideration time allowances before arriving at the decision.

As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 per cent of his match fee.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s blistering 50-ball 92 and Babar Azam’s brilliant 46-ball 68 helped Peshawar Zalmi edged over Karachi Kings by two runs in the second match of the eighth edition.