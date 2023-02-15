Brown, Wareham set up second win for Australia

Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

GQEBERHA (South Africa) (AFP) – Fast bowler Darcie Brown and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham set up a second successive Women’s T20 World Cup win for Australia, who beat Bangladesh by eight wickets at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

But Bangladesh made the defending champions work for their victory, which came with ten balls to spare.Brown took two for 23 while leg-spinner Georgia Wareham had a successful return to international cricket, taking three for 20 in a Bangladesh total of 107 for seven. Wareham suffered a left knee cruciate ligament injury in October 2021.

Captain Nigar Sultana scored 57 for Bangladesh but lacked support. She came to the crease after Brown had reduced Bangladesh to 11 for two in the fourth over and was the mainstay of the innings until the penultimate over when she lofted a catch to cover off off-spinner Ash Gardner.

Nigar hit a six off leg-spinner Alana King and seven fours in a 50-ball innings but none of her teammates could make more than Shorna Akter’s 12 against Australia's varied attack.

Beth Mooney failed for the second successive match, caught at slip off 18-year-old fast bowler Marufa Akter for two. Alyssa Healy (37) and captain Meg Lanning (48 not out) put on 69 for the second wicket but failed to dominate against dogged Bangladesh bowling and fielding.

Marufa, who took three for 23 against Sri Lanka on Sunday, had another impressive outing, taking one for 18 in her four overs.

It was the first tournament match to be played in Gqeberha and the first of three to be played by Australia in the Eastern Cape city.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 107-7 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 57; D. Brown 2-23, G. Wareham 3-20).

Australia 111-2 in 18.2 overs (A. Healy 37, M. Lanning 48 not out).

Result: Australia won by 8 wickets.

