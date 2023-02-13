"Cricketing professor' Mohammad Hafeez joins Quetta Gladiators

"Cricketing professor’ Mohammad Hafeez joins Quetta Gladiators

13 February,2023 07:28 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Good news has finally come for the fans of Pakistan's former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who joined the Quetta Gladiators for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sources privy to the development said on Monday the 42-year-old replaced Ahsan Ali, who was out of the domestic premium tournament due to injury.

The tournament will be kicked off with a high-voltage match between two giants – Multan Sultans and the Lahore Qalandars.

