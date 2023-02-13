Scintillating ceremony at Multan stadium sets the tone for PSL-8

Aima, Bagga, Asim, Gill do wonders in PSL-8 star-studded opening ceremony

13 February,2023 07:36 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A star-studded ceremony marked the beginning of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition, having breathtaking national anthem in the voice of noted singer Aima Baig.

The glitz and glamour besides fireworks captivated the audience at the Multan Cricket Stadium and have been arranged to present country's soft image the world over.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi shared his thoughts on the mega event. Mr Sethi began his speech by asking Multan fans who they thought would win today's match: Multan or Lahore. He then spoke about Lahore Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan.

Mr Sethi said, "The PSL journey started in the UAE. Next time, we will move to Quetta, Peshawar."

Mr Sethi emphasised the importance of the premium tournament, saying, "The PSL has gifted us players like Shaheen Shah Afridi." He said all of the players were owned by the country and that "Lahore remains in his heart, and Multan is in his heart."

After Mr Sethi’s speech, singer and composer Sahir Ali Bagga came to fascinate the fans with his soothing voice and sang his iconic songs including "O Rangreza." He was later joined by Ms Baig to sing their famous number, "Baazi." He also sang "Dil Ki Awaz."

Then it was all about the performance of the singers featured in this year’s anthem – Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi. Towards the end of the ceremony, a display of fireworks lit the sky.

