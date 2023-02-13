Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi PSL 8 matches go on sale on Tuesday

13 February,2023 07:12 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The tickets for the PSL 8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi will go on sale on Tuesday. The fans can buy the tickets online from pcb.bookme.pk and physical tickets will be available at designated venues.

The tickets for the 19 March final at the Gaddafi Stadium have been set at PKR7,000 (VIP), PKR4,000 (Premium), PKR2,500 (First class) and PKR1,200 (General).

Fans can witness the three Playoffs (Qualifier and two Eliminators) at PKR6,000 (VIP), PKR3,500 (Premium), PKR2,000 (First class) and PKR1,000 (General).

Rawalpindi will host 11 PSL 8 matches and a ticket for the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on 1 March is priced at PKR3,000 (VIP) and PKR2,000 (Premium).

Season passes will also be available for Lahore and Rawalpindi matches so the fans can watch their stars in action at discounted prices.

The prices of season passes for Lahore matches are set atPKR18,720 (VIP), PKR10,170 (Premium), PKR7,110 (First class), PKR3,870 (General) and they can be utilised to watch 26 Feb, 27 Feb, 2 March, 4 March and 12 March matches.

The prices of the season passes for the Rawalpindi matches are PKR13,230 (VIP), PKR8,730 (Premium) and they will be applicable for matches on 1, 6, 8, 9 and 10 March.

As the Pakistan Cricket Board continues its efforts to promote the women’s game, the three women exhibition matches between Super Women and Amazons on 8, 10 and 11 March can be watched on the same tickets bought for the PSL 8 matches on those days.

The complete details of the ticket prices are attached.

Enclosure names

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

VIP – Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood

Premium – Rajas and Saeed Anwar



First class – Javed Miandad, AH Kardar, Sarfaraz Nawaz and Abdul Qadir



General – Majid Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazar, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad and Saeed Ahmed

Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

VIP – Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Javed Miandad and Azhar Mahmood

Premium – Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Buksh and Yasir Arafar