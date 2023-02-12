Pakistan Super League's eighth season sets to begin in Multan

12 February,2023 03:33 pm

MULTAN (Dunya News) - The wait for cricket fans is almost over as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sets to begin on Monday (Feb 13) in Multan along with music and fireworks.

In the opening match, the defending champions Lahore Qalandars are being determined to make a winning start to the event, while Multan Sultans have also set their sights on the victory. Six teams will be fighting for the trophy from throughout the series.

Before the opening match, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans had been training extensively at the Multan Cricket Stadium. In the practice session, the coaches of both teams focused on different techniques and fitness levels of batting, bowling and fielding.

Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf have also joined the squads and Qalandars are all set to begin with the series. Whereas Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf's fast bowling has sounded as the alarm for the opponents.

The teams of Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans have faced each other 13 times so far, Sultans won seven matches, and Qalandars won six matches.

All eyes are on the Multan Cricket Stadium whether Lahore will make a triumphant start to the eighth season of PSL or Multan will avenge the previous final against Lahore Qalandars.

The renovation work in Multan Stadium has been completed so far and the pitches are having likely been made favorable for traditional pitch spin.

The plan of security arrangements for the cricket event has also been prepared, about eight thousand officials of the law enforcement agencies will serve at different places.