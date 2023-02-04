Naseem Shah conferred with honorary DSP rank in Balochistan Police

04 February,2023 07:46 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan Police on Saturday appointed the right-arm pacer Naseem Shah as the honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).



A ceremony was held at IGP office to confer the rank of honorary DSP to the young pacer of the national cricket team. IGP Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and Additional Chief Secretary Interior Zahid Saleem attended the ceremony. During the ceremony, Naseem was formally dressed in police uniform and ranks were also installed.



The young pacer while addressing the ceremony, said he had been scared of policemen when he was child, adding that “My parents would scare me by mentioning the police. However, as I have grown up. I have come to realise that they sacrifice to keep us safe.”

Naseem Shah will represent Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to commence on February 13.