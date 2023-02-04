Hafeez heading back to university to complete his education

04 February,2023 03:47 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez joined the University of Karachi’s (UoK) BS Health Physical Education and Sports Sciences (HPESS) program on Friday.

Sharing that he was unable to continue his studies while playing professional cricket, the 42-year-old expressed his excitement about finally picking up education, where he had left off.

The 42-year-old met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the latter’s secretariat on Friday. Chairman HPESS Professor Dr Basit Ansari was also present on this occasion.

“Hafeez expressed that he was delighted to be a part of the country’s largest public sector university and hoped that HPESS would help him in achieving his dreams of pursuing higher education,” a press release issued by KU stated.

The statement added that the KU VC welcomed Hafeez to the university, adding that the former cricketer would be an excellent addition to the educational institute, allowing students to learn from his cricketing experience.

He also added that the young generation should participate in sports since sports are essential for the mental and physical development of young people.

Stressing the importance of inculcating sportsmanship in young people, he said “people should learn from the spirit of competition rather than getting jealous of someone’s success.”

Iraqi added that UoK provided co-curricular activities as well as extra-curricular activities to students.

He informed Hafeez that after the remarkable victory against India and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021, the University of Karachi had announced fully paid scholarships for the team members and also decided to provide the best facilities and bear all the academic expenses of the sportsmen and sportswomen who have made the country proud in the international competitions.

Hafeez, who was also called as “Professor”, represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is over the course of his illustrious career.