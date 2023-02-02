Shaheen Afridi reaches Karachi amid wedding preparations

02 February,2023 03:04 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan ace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has reached Karachi with family for his nikah with Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha Afridi.

His nikah function will be be held on Friday, Feb 3 in Karachi. Shaheen’s Nikah with Ansha will reportedly be held now and the rukhsatti will take place later. On the other hand, Shaheen’s marriage card is also going circulating on social media, but there is no confirmation from family sources in this regard.

Last two months have proved to be wedding season for Pakistani cricketers. In December last year, national team’s pacer Haris Rauf tied the knot with his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik.

On Jan 20, 2023, opening batter Shan Masood got married to the love of his life Nische.

After Shaheen’s nikah, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan’s Baraat and Walima functions will reportedly be held on Feb 9 and 10 in Islamabad.