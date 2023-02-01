Shadab Khan's wedding functions around the corner

Shadab Khan's wedding functions around the corner

01 February,2023 04:14 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan all-round cricketer Shadab Khan tied the knot in a nikkah ceremony last week and his wedding functions will be held on Feb 9 and 10.

Taking to Twitter, Khan had announced his wedding with the daughter of current head coach of the national team. Meanwhile, the cricketer also requested for giving private space to him and his wife. “Alhamdulilah today was my Nikah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my wife’s and our families. Prayers and love for all,” he wrote.

Khan’s Baraat and Walima functions will reportedly be held on Feb 9 and 10 in Islamabad. While it has also been reported that the functions will be held after Shaheen Shah Afridi’s wedding.

Last two months have proved to be wedding season for Pakistani cricketers. In December last year, national team’s pacer Haris Rauf tied the knot with his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik.

On Jan 20, 2023, opening batter Shan Masood got married to the love of his life Nische.

In February this year, star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to tie the knot with former all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi’s daughter.