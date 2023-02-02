Shahid Afridi resigns from PCB's management committee

02 February,2023 01:28 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former Pakistan captain and recently appointed Interim Chief Selector of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee, Shahid Afrid has resigned from his post.

Along with Afridi, two members of Pakistan Cricket Board's interim Management Committee, Sana Mir and Arif Saeed, resigned due to a lack of time for meetings. Chief selector Haroon Rashid has been reinstated into the MC, which has caused concern about a potential conflict of interest.

MC Chairman Najam Sethi explained that Afridi, Mir, and Saeed had already expressed their unavailability for meetings during the first meeting in December. Haroon, who had previously been a member of the MC before resigning to become the chief selector, was also brought back into the committee, but Sethi claimed there was no conflict of interest.

Malik Zulfiqar has been included in the MC to fill the two vacant positions. The Prime Minister is expected to announce the names of the replacements for Afridi and Arif, as well as the name of the chief election commissioner. The reinstatement of three former deputy election commissioners is also underway to begin the process of holding elections at regional cricket associations. Sethi stated that there is good news regarding the interest of departments in restoring their cricket teams.