Najam Sethi presents Sir Garfield Sobers trophy to Babar Azam

Cricket Cricket Najam Sethi presents Sir Garfield Sobers trophy to Babar Azam

Najam Sethi presents Sir Garfield Sobers trophy to Babar Azam

01 February,2023 07:07 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi on Wednesday presented Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy to Pakistani skipper Babar Azam.

Taking to Twitter, the PCB wrote, ”PCB Chairman and ICC Director Mr Najam Sethi presents Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award to Pakistan captain Babar Azam”.

— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 1, 2023

Read Also: Babar Azam continues to reign in ODIs

Azam had, earlier, been declared winner of the award by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC). The winners were selected following a global vote conducted among an independent panel of prominent media representatives – the ICC Voting Academy – whose votes were combined with those of cricket fans from around the world registered to icc-cricket.com, the PCB's website reported.

Know More: Another day, another honour for Babar Azam

The Pakistani cricket icon had been nominated alongside England’s Ben Stokes, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, and New Zealand’s Tim Southee for the award due to his outstanding performance as player and captain in 2022. The ICC stated that 2022 was yet another year of Babar Azam making and breaking records as Babar was the only player to breach the 2000-run mark in the calendar year across formats, with his 2598 runs coming at an average of 54.12, which included eight hundreds and 17 fifties. “It was also a memorable year for Babar as captain in the white-ball formats – Pakistan won all three ODI series they played, losing just one match out of nine. In the T20I format, he led Pakistan to their first T20 World Cup Final since 2009”, it added.