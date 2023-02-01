Gray-Nicolls secures services of 'world-leading' batter Babar Azam

01 February,2023 12:30 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Gray-Nicolls, a world-renowned cricket equipment brand, is thrilled to announce that they have secured the services of one of the best batsmen in the world, Babar Azam.

As one of the most consistent batter in the world, Pakistan skipper has reached the top of the batting rankings and is considered to be among the best batsmen in the world.

Gray-Nicolls is thrilled to have Babar Azam on board and is excited to continue their association with one of the best batsmen in the world. The company believes that Babar's skills and abilities, combined with its high-quality products, will continue to inspire and excite cricket fans worldwide.

This contract extension is a testament to Babar Azam’s exceptional talent and Gray-Nicolls’ commitment to providing the best equipment and support to cricket players at all levels.