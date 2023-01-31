Nasser Hussain sees Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah as 'gold dust'

31 January,2023 12:21 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former England captain Nasser Hussain highly praised the Pakistan pace bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, calling them “gold dust”.

“Pakistan needs to rest and rotate its fast bowlers. Both Naseem and Shaheen are like gold dust, and you need to be very careful with both of them playing all three formats,” Nasser said. He also stressed the need for careful management of their workload, especially since they play in all three formats. Hussain advised Pakistan to rest and rotate these young fast bowlers to keep them at their best.

Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who have been impressive with their pace attack, are expected to be major contributors to Pakistan s success in the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup in India. Naseem Shah, who made a strong debut in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, is confident in his bowling and aims to perform at his best in the upcoming World Cup.

Afridi has been sidelined with a knee injury, and Naseem has only played in some recent Test and ODI series against England and New Zealand. Both bowlers will participate in the upcoming eighth edition Pakistan Super League (PSL), with Afridi leading the Lahore Qalandars and Naseem representing the Quetta Gladiators.