SA T20: David replaces Livingstone

31 January,2023 01:14 am

CAPE TOWN (Web Desk) - MI Cape Town have roped in Tim David as a replacement for the injured Liam Livingstone for the rest of the SA20. They have also brought in fast bowler Henry Brookes for the 2023 season in place of Olly Stone.

Livingstone had suffered a knee injury in the first Test against Pakistan in December last year and has not played any part in the ongoing SA20. His replacement, David, is part of the Mumbai Indians side in the IPL.

David has played 152 games in the format and has scored 3261 runs at a strike rate of 162.88. He had, in September last year, made his debut for Australia in T20Is, having earlier played 14 matches for Singapore.

Brookes, 23, has played 37 T20 games and has picked up 46 wickets with best bowling figures of 5 for 25. He turned out for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred last year.

Cape Town have won just three of their seven games so far. They are currently fifth in the points table. The SA20 is on an eight-day break as England take on South Africa in a three-game ODI series. The tournament will resume on February 2.

