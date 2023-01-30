Kamran Akmal wants Babar Azam to improve his body language

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal has suggested that Pakistan captain Babar Azam should take inspiration from former South Africa captain Graeme Smith to enhance his leadership abilities.

During a media interaction in Lahore on Sunday, Kamran acknowledged Babar’s batting skills, but noted that there is scope for improvement in his captaincy.

“Babar Azam is a great batter but there are still question marks over his captaincy. He should be more confident as captain while also improving his body language. He has been captain for three years and it is time to deliver,” said Akmal.

“It is a World Cup year which is why he should be more aggressive as captain. Graeme Smith was also young when he was made captain. I think Babar should take a leaf out of Smith’s book,” he added.

Smith was only 22 years old, when he was appointed captain of South Africa in Test and ODIs, after Proteas disastrous campaign in 2003 World Cup at home.

In the aftermath of Pakistan s loss to Zimbabwe in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Kamran Akmal, who is also cousin of Babar Azam, suggested that he resign from his position as captain. Despite the loss, Pakistan was able to turn their fortunes around and made it to the final of the tournament where they faced the eventual champions, England.