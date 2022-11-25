Warwickshire sign Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali for County Championship 2023, T20 Blast

Warwickshire sign Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali for County Championship 2023, T20 Blast

25 November,2022 03:03 pm

Birmingham - Warwickshire County Cricket Club has signed up celebrated Pakistani pace bowler Hassan Ali to the Club’s bowling attack for next season.

“Ali is our first overseas signing for 2023 and he’s agreed a deal that will see him play the full Vitality Blast campaign, including any potential knockout games, and the LV= Insurance County Championship until the end of July,” the club said in a statement.

The 28-year-old, who has starred for T20 sides around the world and made 131 international appearances, has taken almost 200 T20 wickets for sides including Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Super League (CSL).

Ali made his debut in English cricket last season at Lancashire where he bagged cult hero status during a brief red ball contract.

He was the leading wicket taker in Division One of the County Championship after four weeks and left having taken 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

Ali said he’s got fond memories of playing at Edgbaston and is eagerly awaiting joining up with the squad.

He added: “I’m delighted to sign for Warwickshire as they are an ambitious club and Edgbaston is a ground I’ve always enjoyed playing at.

“I hope I can help the team with my experience and contribute to some wins, maybe even a trophy.”

Hassan Ali is set to be amongst a number of international stars on display when Edgbaston plays host to Blast Off, a new double-header curtain raiser to the Vitality Blast season in 2023.

Ali made his Pakistan debut in 2016 before really making his mark on the global stage in his first major tournament – the 2017 Champions Trophy.

