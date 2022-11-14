Shaheen’s scans indicate no signs of injury: PCB

Shaheen’s scans indicate no signs of injury: PCB

14 November,2022 09:12 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday said that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s scans revealed no indications of injury, although he has been advised of a two-week rehabilitation period.

Following a conversation between Australian knee expert Dr Peter D’Alessandro and PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro, a statement was released, which read, "Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been recommended two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch during Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne.

The board reported, “Shaheen’s scans – conducted before the team’s arrival to the homeland – revealed "no signs of an injury. The source of the knee pain, was probably "due to a forced knee bending when landing.”

“Following his return to Pakistan, Shaheen will participate in a conditioning and rehabilitation programme at the National High-Performance Centre aimed at strengthening his knee”, according to the release.

The PCB stated, “Shaheen comeback to international cricket will be contingent on the completion of the rehabilitation programme and the approval of the medical staff”.

It merits mention here that due to knee pain, Afridi was forced to leave the field and was unable to bowl his final two overs during the final against England, which may have significantly altered the outcome of the game. On the other hand, England’s bowler Sam Curran, skipper Jos Buttler, and all-rounder Ben Stokes helped England sweep past Pakistan and lift the trophy of the ICC T20 World Cup.

