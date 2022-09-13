KP’s Asif Afridi provisionally suspended by PCB

13 September,2022 06:21 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provisionally suspended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm spinner Asif Afridi with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

According to details, Asif Afridi cannot take part in any cricket-related activity, pending conclusion of the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Asif Afridi has today (Tuesday) been issued a Notice of Charge for two breaches under Article 2.4 of the Code.

It merits mention here that Asif Afridi has represented the Multan Sultans in PSL and was selected in the home series against Australia, but did not get an opportunity to make his debut.

