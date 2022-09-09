Asif, Fareed fined for fiery on-field spat in Asia Cup thriller

DUBAI (AFP) - Pakistan s Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad of Afghanistan have been fined 25 percent of their match fees for a heated exchange in their thrilling Asia Cup match in Sharjah.

The Afghans suffered a heartbreaking one-wicket loss to Pakistan on Wednesday to crash out of the Twenty20 tournament along with heavyweights India.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Pakistan s innings.

Tempers flared when fast bowler Fareed dismissed Asif and "made inappropriate physical contact" with the batsman, who "reacted with an aggressive gesture of the bat", the International Cricket Council said.

One demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, both of whom did not have any previous offence in a 24-month period.

Pakistan face Sri Lanka in Sunday s final in Dubai.

