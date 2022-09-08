Australia wins ODI series after thrashing NZ by 113 runs

08 September,2022 05:16 pm

CAIRNS, Australia (AP) - Adam Zampa took his first five-wicket haul in one-day international cricket as Australia clinched the series against New Zealand after a 113-run victory on Thursday.

Australia’s top order struggled and slumped to 54-5 after being sent in, but the home team rallied to post 195-9. Steve Smith scored 61 and last-wicket pair of Mitchell Starc (38) and Josh Hazlewood (23) combined for an unbeaten 47.

New Zealand was skittled for 82 in reply, with legspinner Zampa returning 5-35 from nine overs, including three lbw decisions.

“Didn’t bowl my best to be honest, but sometimes it’s like that,” Zampa said. “It feels good. To win any series, but particularly against the No. 1 team in the world, they’re the benchmark at the moment.”

Australia won the series opener by two wickets despite being in serious trouble at 44-5 chasing 233 for victory last weekend.

Pitch conditions in Cairns were tricky, with the ball not coming onto the bat as quickly.

“It’s been hard. The first 40 overs of our batting were incredibly difficult,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said. “We knew we’d got to a total we could defend (but) we knew we had to be ultra-disciplined with the ball, and we did that. Great win.”