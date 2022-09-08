In-form Rajapaksa predicts big things for Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

"I don't think we could be called underdogs anymore," Rajapaksa said,

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa believes his side have finally shaken off the underdog tag and have proven they can win the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Rajapaksa has been one of the stars of the Asia Cup thus far and his unbeaten partnership of 64 alongside skipper Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka defeat India on Tuesday and qualify for the tournament final.

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in Sunday s tournament decider and Rajapaksa thinks victory in the Asia Cup final can be the start of something big for his ever-improving team.

The attacking left-hander says confidence is building within the playing group and winning a second T20 World Cup is well within their grasp.

"I think so far we have done it quite well and we have really good chance of clinching the World Cup."

Rajapaksa said the fact Sri Lanka were given little chance of making it through to the Asia Cup final had worked to their advantage and helped them unite together to the upset triumph over India.

"We were underdogs from the time that we came to the UAE. We all know how Pakistan and India are on their day," he said.

"So, we had less pressure and all we wanted to do was prove a point to the world, especially to our nation because with all the crisis happening back home this is the only thing with which we could bring smile to their faces."

Rajapaksa said the appointment of the experienced Chris Silverwood as coach earlier this year has proven reassuring for the team as players feel more comfortable within the team environment.

"From captain’s view, and selectors and coaches, they have been backing the players and it’s a very good sign," he said.

"Going forward it will really help Sri Lankan cricket to rebuild their brand, which was there a couple of decades back."