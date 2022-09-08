Shafiq Stanikzai issues warning to Shoaib Akhtar

08 September,2022 05:07 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was given a stern warning by former Afghanistan Cricket chief Shafiq Stanikzai on Thursday after the Rawalpindi Express reacted strongly to the inappropriate behavior of Afghan players and fans towards Pakistani fans and cricketers.

Taking to Twitter Afghan cricketer said, ” You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzamam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them.”

While referring to Akthar, Stanikzai further penned, “I am giving you advice that don’t take the matter on the nation, next (Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena).

Earlier, Shoaib Akthar shared a clip on Twitter and while referring to the video, Akthar wrote, “This is what Afghan fans are doing.

This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times. This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. @ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport.

However, the question now raised is whether Afghanistan’s bowling coach Umar Gul will defend the violent behavior of the Afghan players and fans or not.

