President, PM appreciate Naseem Shah, national team for their amazing performance

Cricket Cricket President, PM appreciate Naseem Shah, national team for their amazing performance

President and PM appreciated the performance of fast bowler and tail-ender Naseem Shah.

08 September,2022 03:06 am

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the performance of fast bowler and tail-ender Naseem Shah for his superb performance in the final moments of a nail-biting match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Asia Cricket Cup 2022.

The president, on his Twitter handle, said that Green Shirts brought smiles on their faces despite the worries of floods.

The president was also impressed with the improved performance of the Afghan team.

“Well done Naseem Shah. Despite our worries because of floods, green shirts bring smiles to our faces. Exciting cricket. I commiserate with Aghan cricketers for excellent and improving performances in the last few years,” the president posted.

Well done Naseem Shah. Despite our worries because of floods, green shirts bring smiles to our faces. Exciting cricket. I commiserate with Aghan cricketers for excellent and improving performances in the last few years. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) September 7, 2022

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, praised the youngest talent and posted “Wow (Pakistan)… thank you Naseem for such an amazing finish.”

Wow … thank you Naseem for such an amazing finish — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 7, 2022

Young Naseem Shah snatched victory from the clutches of talented Afghan team in the crucial super-four stage match in the ongoing Asia Cricket Cup 2022, played in Sharjah stadium by hitting two consecutive towering sixes in the final over of the match, surpassing a challenging target of 129 posted by the Afghan team. Pakistan won the match by one wicket and qualified for the final.