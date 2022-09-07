Big stars back as Netherlands name T20 World Cup squad

Scott Edwards will lead the side in the T20 World Cu that has a strong pace attack.

07 September,2022 12:37 am

AMSTERDAM (Web Desk) - Netherlands have named a strong squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia with the likes of Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann returning.

Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann were notable additions to the Netherlands squad that took on New Zealand at home in the recent T20I series.

Scott Edwards will lead the side that has a strong pace attack with Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren. Ackermann is also a capable all-rounder who can bowl medium pace.

“We have assembled a well balanced squad with an exciting blend of youth and experience for the upcoming T20 World Cup," head coach Ryan Cook said.

"The experience playing in the Super League will stand the team in good stead and good confidence can be taken from these performances.

"We will look to continue the progression that was evident through the summer into the tournament and have some quality preparation planned prior to the event which will help the readiness for the group in both skills and cohesion.”

Netherlands had made it to the T20 World Cup in Australia through the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo. While they lost the final of the qualifier to Zimbabwe, Netherlands booked their place in Australia by appearing in the final.

Squad: Scott Edwards (c, wk), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

