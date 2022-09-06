Yousuf invited Lara to accept Islam: Inzamam ul Haq

06 September,2022

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former Pakistan captain and ex-chief selector Inzamam ul Haq said that Muhammad Yousuf invited the West Indies legendary batter, Brian Charles Lara to accept Islam.

A video of Inzamam ul Haq attending an event has been surfaced on Twitter, in which he can be seen revealing the invitation to Islam given by current batting coach Mohammad Yousuf to the cricketing great, Brian Lara.

According to Inzamam ul Haq, Muhammad Yusuf invited former West Indies captain Brian Lara for a meal during the Test match in Karachi, behind which Mohammad Yousuf’s intention was to preach religion to Brian Lara.

“Yousuf told Brian Lara how we obey Allah Almighty and follow the orders of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Lara was also informed about the ways of serving our parents, dealing with wife, children, neighbors and managing business, said Inzamam.

Lara had become silent on the invitation of Islam given by Mohammad Yousuf, told Inzamam, the key ‘figure’ behind 1992 World Cup triumph.

