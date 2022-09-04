Asia Cup 2022: Hasnain bagged 'golden' wicket of Pandya as pressure on 'unbeaten' Kohli

04 September,2022 06:24 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first against India during the Super 4s stage in the 8th match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai Sports Stadium on Sunday.

-INDIA’S INNINGS-

First Over

In the first over, KL Rahul started proceedings for India and Naseem Shah came to bowl. In the second ball KL Rahul off the mark and in the third ball Naseem Shah bowled absolute beauty to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma but Sharma smoked four in the next delivery. In the last ball Sharma clobbered six. India scored 11 runs in Naseem Shah’s first over.

Second Over

Mohammad Hasnain conceeded nine runs in his first over. India on this moment scored 20 runs in two overs.

Third Over

Naseem continued in the third over but was hit for a six on two occasions by KL Rahul as India continued to ensure things going in right direction. In this over, India scored 14 runs. Shah in his two overs on this stage conceded 25 runs.

Fourth Over

Haris Rauf replaced Mohammad Hasnain, but was welcomed by skipper Sharma with four and a six. As in his first over, Haris went for 12 runs.

Fifth Over

Considering the early pressure mounted by India, Babar introduced spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who after delivering a dot ball was hit for a four by KL Rahul. But after Nawaz managed to have some control and conceded eight runs. As India on this reached 54 without any loss.

Sixth Over

Starting his second over, Haris get rid of Sharma who was looking for a big hit, but failed to time the ball and find Kushdil, who made no mistake to grab the catch as Sharma gone after scoring 28 (16). In successful over, Haris conceded seven runs as Virat Kohli joins KL Rahul.

Seventh Over

Coming to attack, leg-spinner Shadab Khan dismissed opener KL Rahul who scored 28 (20). Suryakumar Yadav came to bat and hit a four on his first ball, but Shadab came back strongly and beat Yadav on two occasions. India conceded nine runs.

Eight Over

Nawaz, in his second over conceded eight runs.

Ninth Over

Shadab continued to bowl his second over, during which Naseem Shah was ‘sloppy’ in a field as Shadab give eight runs.

Tenth Over

Nawaz came to bowl in the tenth over and removed Suryakumar with a ‘clever’ delivery who scored 13 (10). Nawaz only gave away five runs as India reached 93/3.

Eleventh Over

In the 11th over, Mohammad Hasnain came to bowl in his second spell. During which Virat Kohli scored a boundary. In his second over, Hasnain conceded eight runs as 100 up for India.

Twelfth Over

Nawaz ensured to kept things tight as he only conceded four runs.

Thirteen Over

In the 13th over, Naseem Shah conceded two boundaries as he gave 13 runs to the opposition.

Fourteenth Over

Shadab came into bowl in the fourteenth over and gave Pakistan important breakthrough in Pant s form who scored 14 (12). Shadab conceded eight runs.

Fifteenth Over

Mohammad Hasnain came into bowl and bagged a ‘golden’ wicket of Hardik Pandya who scored golden duck. Hasnain conceded nine runs in this over. India at this point scored 135/5 as Kohli was unbeaten on 40 (28), while Deepak Hooda joined Kohli.

Sixteenth Over

Shadab Khan started the sixteenth over as he only went for five runs. Shadab Khan finished his spell, conceding only 31 runs and taking two wickets in his four overs.

Seventeenth Over



Haris Rauf came into bowl in the seventeenth and conceded eight runs.

-PLAYING XI-

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, V Kohli, SA Yadav, RR Pant (wk), DJ Hooda, HH Pandya, B Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, YS Chahal