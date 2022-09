Sarfaraz Ahmed charged for code of conduct violation

Cricket Cricket Sarfaraz Ahmed charged for code of conduct violation

Sarfaraz pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee.

02 September,2022 03:21 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Sindh’s Sarfaraz Ahmed has been fined 30 per cent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 match against Balochistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Sarfaraz was charged for violating Article 2.3 that reads as, “Use of audible obscenity”. The incident took place in the first innings of the match when he was dismissed.

Since Sarfaraz pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Nadeem Arshad, there was no need of a formal hearing.

The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Mohammad Asif and Imtiaz Iqbal, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Nasir Hussain.

Balochistan, thanks to Shan Masood’s half-century, defeat Sindh by five wickets.