VIDEO: Hong Kong captain asks for tips from Babar in pre-match interaction

PCB posted a video of Babar and Nizakat's heartwarming interaction ahead of the match.

02 September,2022 09:11 am

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Ahead of the Pakistan vs Hong Kong encounter in a knockout match of Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan team captain Babar Azam met the captain of Hong Kong, Nizakat Khan, who also has his roots from Pakistan.

The official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday night posted a video of their heartwarming interaction ahead of the match, where Nizakat could be heard asking "tips" from Babar on batting.

Like Babar, Nizakat also opens for Hong Kong and after the latter complimented the Pakistan skipper on his incredible batting form, Nizakat went on to request for tips from Babar.

The Babar Azam-led had faced a five-wicket defeat to India in its opening game of the continental tournament, while Hong Kong had also endured a 40-run loss to Rohit Sharma’s men earlier this week.

The winner would move to the Super Four stage, where India, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka have already booked their places. While the winner of the clash between Pakistan and Hong Kong will take on India again in the first match of the Super Four stage on September 4, Sunday.