Bangladesh to take on Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 clash
Cricket
Both the teams will be looking to clinch the match as it is a knockout match.
DUBAI (Dunya News) - In Asia Cup, the fifth match will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai on Wednesday.
The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
Both the teams lost their first matches by Afghanistan. Today, both the teams will be looking to clinch the match as it is a knockout match.
Either way, whoever wins this game advances to the Super 4 round. Whoever loses returns home much earlier than their fans would have hoped.