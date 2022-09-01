Bangladesh to take on Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 clash

Both the teams will be looking to clinch the match as it is a knockout match.

01 September,2022 09:58 am

DUBAI (Dunya News) - In Asia Cup, the fifth match will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai on Wednesday.

The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Both the teams lost their first matches by Afghanistan. Today, both the teams will be looking to clinch the match as it is a knockout match.

Either way, whoever wins this game advances to the Super 4 round. Whoever loses returns home much earlier than their fans would have hoped.