Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong win toss, opt to bowl first

31 August,2022 06:31 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Hong Kong have won the toss and opted to field first against India during the fourth match of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Hong Kong team are going to take on the strong Indian side under the leadership of Pakistan-born cricketer Nizakat Khan. India, on the other hand will take on the field with great confidence after edging out arch-rivals Pakistan in thriller in their first match.

