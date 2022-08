India will lock horns with Hong Kong in Asia Cup clash

The fourth match will be played between India and Hong Kong

31 August,2022 10:20 am

DUBAI (Dunya News) - In Asia Cup, the fourth match will be played between India and Hong Kong at Dubai on Wednesday.

The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

In their last encounter against Pakistan, India beat Pakistan with the help of Hardik Pandya’s all-round performance.