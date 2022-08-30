National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz, Sohail power Sindh to victory against Southern Punjab

Cricket Cricket National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz, Sohail power Sindh to victory against Southern Punjab

National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz, Sohail power Sindh to victory against Southern Punjab

30 August,2022 06:20 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - In the first match of the National T20 Cup, Sindh beat Southern Punjab by 42 runs at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Winning the toss, Southern Punjab captain Agha Salman (who joined the team after completing his first ODI tour in Netherlands) opted to bowl first, putting Saud Shakeel XI to bat.

For Sindh, Sharjeel Khan started to time the bowl but was bowled out by Ali Majid on 24 (24 off 19 balls). Sarfaraz Ahmed played a role of senior cricket as he scored 42 (42 off 32) putting Sindh to 147.

Talking about Southern Punjab bowlers, Sameen Gul and Mohammad Ilyas took three wickets, each. While Faisal Akram bagged couple of wickets, Ali Majid and Mohammad Imran took a scalp each.

In their mission to chase the equation of 148 runs, Southern Punjab were bowled out on 105 as nothing to talk about their batting, with the exception of Sharoon Siraj who scored 36 (36 off 35).

To defend the total, seasoned campaigner Sohail Khan played an anchoring role as he grabbed three wickets. While Danish Aziz and spinner Zahid Mahmood picked up two wickets, each. Other bowlers including Mir Hamza, Anwar Ali and Saad Khan took a wicket each.



