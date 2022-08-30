Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Haris Rauf

Cricket Cricket Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Haris Rauf

Kohli autographed and handed over his jersey to Haris Rauf.

30 August,2022 11:09 am

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and Pakistani all-rounder Haris Rauf unite in the field after a nerve-wracking match between the two arch-rivals in Dubai International Stadium on August 28.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, the two star players can be seen interacting after the game ended.

Both the cricketers were spotted interacting after the nail-biting match between India and Pakistan on August 28

India’s right-hand batter autographed and handed over his jersey to Haris Rauf, which the latter was visibly happy to receive.

Players from both the teams have been seen positively interacting with one another since their arrival in the United Arab Emirates for Asia Cup 2022.

Earlier, Virat was also seen chatting with Pakistani captain Babar Azam, Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf, and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

After a scintillating game between the two cricketing nations, India won against Pakistan by five wickets.