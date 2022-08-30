Afghanistan to take on Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2022 clash
Cricket
DUBAI (Dunya News) - The third match of Asia Cup 2022 will be played between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Sharjah on Tuesday.
The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
In their last match against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan beat the hosts by eight wickets.
Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi was one of the best performers for the team in their match against Sri Lanka, with a contribution of 3/11.