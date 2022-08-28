All eyes on Pak vs Ind clash in Asia Cup 2022 today

The high-profile clash will have a few big names missing

28 August,2022 01:20 pm

DUBAI (Dunya News) - The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 is all set to take place on Sunday at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 7pm PST.

According to details, Pakistan has finalized its playing eleven but the names of the team will be revealed before the toss. While India have received a boost with news that head coach Rahul Dravid has been cleared to take charge of the team for their tournament opener in Dubai.

But Dravid has recovered in time for India’s tournament opener and will be in the dugout pulling the strings for the highly-anticipated match against Babar Azam’s side.

The high-profile clash will have a few big names missing, including Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi and Harshal Patel, but that won’t take away from the excitement of the two teams meeting for the first time since October last year.