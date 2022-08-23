Asia Cup: Pakistan cricket team reach Dubai from Amsterdam

Pakistan will face arch rivals India in their opening match of the Asia Cup on August 28.

23 August,2022 06:17 am

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Pakistan cricket team reached Dubai from Amsterdam in the wee hours of Tuesday to participate in the Asia Cup 2022, Dunya News reported

After a day-long rest at the team’s hotel, the Pakistan squad will start practice session from tomorrow. Pakistan will face arch rivals India in their opening match of the Asia Cup on August 28.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali and Asif Ali will leave for Dubai from Lahore today (Tuesday) while fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain will fly from London to join the team.

Pakistan will take on India in their opener in Dubai on Sunday, 28 August, while their second Group A fixture will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on Friday, 2 September. The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

