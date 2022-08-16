Malik has no plans to retire, confirms manager

Cricket Cricket Malik has no plans to retire, confirms manager

Malik has no plans to retire, confirms manager

16 August,2022 05:11 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan ace all-rounder Shoaib Malik has no intention of saying goodbye to international cricket as his manager Arsalan Shah cleared the air on Monday.

The manager of the former cricket captain, Arsalan Shah tweeted the announcement by taking to the microblogging platform to dispel rumors that Malik might retire after being out of the team.

“- Attention: For all those asking #ShoaibMalik is not announcing his retirement, he is super fit and available to play for Pakistan”, Malik wrote.

Arsalan further penned, “If & when he does you all will get to know. Please verify your resources & avoid spreading baseless rumors.”