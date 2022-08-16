KPL: Bagh Stallions beat Mirpur Royals by 8 runs

Cricket Cricket KPL: Bagh Stallions beat Mirpur Royals by 8 runs

Bagh Stallions beat Mirpur Royals by eight runs in Muzaffarabad.

16 August,2022 09:35 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - In the second season of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL 2), Bagh Stallions beat Mirpur Royals by eight runs in Muzaffarabad on Monday.

Bating first, Bagh Stallions set a victory target of 190 runs for the loss five wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Mirpur Royals scored 181 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Meanwhile, two matches are being played on Tuesday.

The first match will be played between Muzaffarabad Tigers and Rawalakot Hawks at 10:00 am while in the second match, Kotli Lions will face Overseas Warriors at 9:00 pm in Muzaffarabad.