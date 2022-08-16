Salman, Naseem receive their debut ODI caps from Yousaf, Shaheen

Salman and Naseem are Pakistan's ODI players number 236 and 237.

16 August,2022 02:48 pm

ROTTERDAM (Dunya News) - Young Pakistan cricketers Salman Ali Agha and Naseem Shah received their debut ODI caps from Mohammad Yousaf and Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the first fixture of the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Netherlands.

While giving Naseem the cap, Shaheen said, "You deserve this cap and enjoy your achievement."

Pakistan will be without the services of world number three ODI bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is not available for the first two games due to a knee injury.

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Meanwhile, the match is taking place under the lights of the Voetbalvereeniging Cricket Stadium in Rotterdam.