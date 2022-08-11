Australia cricketers donate prize money to Sri Lanka kids

11 August,2022 02:23 pm

SYDNEY (AFP) - Australia’s cricket stars have donated prize money from their recent Sri Lanka tour to help the crisis-hit nation’s children, officials said on Thursday.

Cricket Australia said US$30,000 would be donated as a gesture of support, after the men’s squad witnessed long fuel queues and political demonstrations during the mid-year tour.

Soaring inflation and widespread fuel shortages have made life tough for millions of Sri Lankans.

The United Nations has declared a humanitarian crisis and widespread protests led to the ouster of the country’s president and prime minister.

The visiting Australians saw the crisis first-hand.

"It was very clear to us how much day-to-day life for Sri Lankans is being impacted," captain Pat Cummins said.

The money will go to UN children’s aid agency UNICEF.