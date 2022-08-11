Hafeez wants maximum chances for Kashmiri cricketers in KPL 2

Cricket Cricket Hafeez wants maximum chances for Kashmiri cricketers in KPL 2

Hafeez said, "This league was of Kashmiris and we have to give maximum chances to them."

11 August,2022 09:33 am

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Muzaffarabad Tigers captain Muhammad Hafeez wants to see maximum chances given to Kashmiri cricketers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Season 2, saying that this is their tournament and they should get maximal exposure.

“I am happy to see the talent coming out of the league. Like last year, we will play better cricket in season 2,” he said here on Wednesday.

Hafeez, who was nicknamed as "Professor" said, "This league was of Kashmiris and we have to give maximum chances to them. Kashmiri boys are learning under the supervision of the best coaches."

Speaking about the team’s practice, he said the players practiced well for the last five days. "All the boys got the opportunity to bowl, bat and field in the practice session. Many of the boys are new and it is important to guide them," he said.

KPL 2 would run from August 13 to 26 at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. Reigning champions Rawalakot Hawks would play newly-introduced Jammu Janbaz in the opening match on August 13.

As many as seven teams including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Stallions, Kotli Lions, and Overseas Warriors would feature in the season 2 of the league.