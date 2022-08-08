South Africa wait on Rabada ahead of England warm-up

LONDON (AFP) - South Africa could be without fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for their final warm-up match ahead of next week s first Test against England at Lord s.

Rabada, 27, missed the Proteas concluding Twenty20 international against England at Southampton with an ankle injury.

As a result, the tourists may decide against risking Rabada in their four-day match against the second string England Lions at Canterbury starting Tuesday prior to a three-Test series with England.

"He has bowled since we ve started our camp in Canterbury," said South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar of Rabada during a news conference on Monday.

"Obviously going through the workload I think that s maybe the biggest concern; whether he can carry himself throughout a Test match with the intensity and volume of overs in a day s play.

"For now he s doing all the right things, I can t say yes or no as yet because there are eight, nine days out before we play the first Test but it is high on our list to get him fit."