India and Pakistan to clash at Asia Cup cricket

02 August,2022 10:22 pm

NEW DELHI (AFP) - Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash at the Asia Cup cricket in Dubai on August 28, organisers said on Tuesday as they released the match schedule.

Political tensions mean cricketers from the two countries currently only meet in multi-nation events.

They will face off in the Group A opener of the Twenty20 tournament, which was moved out of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to the UAE.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are also confirmed for the main draw.

The tournament begins on August 27 with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan.

India and Pakistan could end up playing each other again in the Super 4 stage and also the final on September 11.

India and Pakistan are also scheduled to meet in the Twenty20 World Cup on October 23.