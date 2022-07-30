CWG 2022: Pakistani women to face India on Sunday

The high voltage Pakistan versus India match is set to be played in Birmingham.

30 July,2022 03:03 pm

BIRMINGHAM (Dunya News) - Pakistan women’s cricket team is all set to lock horns with arch-rivals India in the Twenty20 international match in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The high voltage Pakistan versus India match is set to be played in Birmingham. Both the teams have lost their first matches as the national team lost their first match on Friday against Barbados. While Australia defeated India by 3 wickets.

The national side trained under the guidelines of head coach. The national team is committed to win the crucial match.