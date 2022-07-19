Shaheen Afridi undergoes MRI scan over fitness issues

Shaheen felt a stretch in his leg during fielding against Sri Lanka on the third day of the match.

19 July,2022 03:25 pm

GALLE (Dunya News) - Pakistan cricket team ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi underwent an magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan after facing fitness issues on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

As per details, Shaheen felt a stretch in his leg during fielding against Sri Lanka on the third day of the match. He was given ice treatment but he was not feeling better after that and the physio team decided to do an MRI scan.

The team management is still awaiting Shaheen’s MRI reports.

Sri Lanka is hosting Pakistan for the two-match Test series.