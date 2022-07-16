Potts earns first England ODI call-up for South Africa series

Potts has impressed for England's Test team this year after recovering from several injuries.

16 July,2022 12:28 am

LONDON (AFP) - Matthew Potts has earned his first call-up to the England one-day international squad for next week s series against South Africa.

Potts has impressed for England s Test team this year after recovering from several injuries.

The Durham fast bowler has played all four Tests under new captain Ben Stokes, taking 18 wickets at an average 26.72 during England s winning run against New Zealand and India.

Despite making just 10 List A appearances at domestic level, the 23-year-old has been handed his chance to take on the Proteas.

England, who face India in an ODI series decider at Old Trafford on Sunday, begin their next limited over series just 48 hours later at Potts home ground of Chester-le-Street.

Another change sees first-choice leg-spinner Adil Rashid return for both the 50 and 20-over squads in place of Matt Parkinson, following his return from The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Parkinson took one wicket in two appearances in Rashid s absence but continues to be viewed as a back-up option across the formats.

Jonny Bairstow is restored to the T20 setup after missing out against India due to his exploits in the Test side, but left-arm quick Tymal Mills is absent.

Stokes is once again rested from the T20 games as part of his ongoing workload management and the England and Wales Cricket Board also confirmed he would not be available for Northern Superchargers at the start of this year s Hundred tournament.

The six matches against South Africa take place between July 19 and July 31.

