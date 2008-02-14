Bangladesh bundle out West Indies for 108 in 2nd ODI

Cricket Cricket Bangladesh bundle out West Indies for 108 in 2nd ODI

Bangladesh bundle out West Indies for 108 in 2nd ODI

13 July,2022 11:01 pm

PROVIDENCE (AFP) - Bangladesh s array of spin bowling talent combined to skittle the West Indies for just 108 with the visitors now heavily favoured to complete a series-clinching victory in the second one-day international of a three-match series at the Guyana National Stadium on Wednesday.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the rout with figures of four for 29 while left-arm slow bowler Nasum Ahmed claimed three for 19 as the home side s batsmen once again appeared all at sea on a pitch which offered considerable assistance to the spinners.

Beaten by six wickets in the first match at the same venue on Sunday, West Indies tried to build a more stable platform after predictably being put in to bat by Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal.

However the dismissal of Kyle Mayers by the spin of Mosaddek Hossain after an opening stand of 27 in the 11th over triggered the slide which saw the hosts crashing to 86 for nine in the 31st over.

An unbeaten 25 by all-rounder Keemo Paul and a last-wicket stand of 22 with fellow-Guyanese Gudakesh Motie at least took the West Indies past the 100-run mark.

However, it leaves Motie and fellow frontline spinner Akeal Hosein with a huge challenge to match the success of their Bangladeshi counterparts and prevent their opponents extending their ODI winning streak against the West Indies to 10 matches.