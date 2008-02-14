India trump Pakistan in latest ICC ODI Team Rankings

India moved to third in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after their 10-wicket win over England.

13 July,2022 11:47 am

DUBAI (Dunya News) - India have overtaken Pakistan in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after their emphatic victory in the first game of their three-match series against England at The Oval on Tuesday.

India moved to third in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after their comprehensive 10-wicket win over England. Before the game, India were placed fourth with 105 points but the win propelled them to 108 rating points, leaving Pakistan behind at 106.

New Zealand continue to reign supreme at the top of the table with 126 rating points while England are second with 122.

Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker in chief with a six-wicket haul that saw England crumble to the lowest total (110) against India in ODIs. The rest of the pacers rallied around Bumrah, with Mohammed Shami snaring three wickets and Prasidh Krishna picking up one.

In response, India cruised to victory on the back of Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 58-ball 78, beating second-ranked England with 10 wickets and more than 31 overs to spare.

The win continues Rohit’s unbeaten run in ODIs since being appointed as permanent captain, making it four wins out of four.



Pakistan pipped India to the No.4 spot in the rankings last month after a clean sweep over West Indies and climbed to third after Australia fell off after their series loss to Sri Lanka. However, their stay at No.3 has been a short one, with India claiming the spot.

India could stretch their lead even further before Pakistan play ODIs next, with the two remaining ODIs against England and the three-match series against West Indies later this month.

Conversely, India could drop back behind Pakistan and down to fourth if they lose the final two matches of the series against England.

Pakistan’s next ODI assignment is in Rotterdam against the Netherlands next month, with Babar Azam’s team scheduled to play three 50-over matches during a five-day period.