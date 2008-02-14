England avoid India T20 whitewash with 17-run win

Cricket Cricket England avoid India T20 whitewash with 17-run win

England avoid India T20 whitewash with 17-run win

10 July,2022 10:49 pm

NOTTINGHAM (AFP) - England defeated India by 17 runs in the third and final T20 international at Trent Bridge on Sunday to deny the tourists a 3-0 series whitewash.

India, set 216 for victory, were in trouble at 13-2 inside three overs.

But a stunning century from Suryakumar Yadav, who made 117 off just 55 balls, including 14 fours and six sixes, kept them in the hunt.

But when he fell in the penultimate over, India were 191-7 and England all-rounder Chris Jordan then closed down the game after recalled left-arm quick Reece Topley had taken 3-22 in four overs.

Earlier, Dawid Malan top-scored with 77 in England s 215-7, with India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking 2-30.

India won this series 2-1 following victories at Southampton and Edgbaston.

England, the 50-over world champions, now face India in a three-match one-day international starting at the Oval on Tuesday.